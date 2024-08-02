Who is Lakshya Sen? Know Everything about Olympic Player 2024

Lakshya Sen was born on August 16, 2001, in Almora, Uttarakhand, India, Hailing from Almora, Uttarakhand, India, Lakshya Sen is a product of the state's rich badminton talent pool.

Lakshya Sen's ascent in the world of badminton has been nothing short of spectacular. His journey from a promising junior to a global sensation is a testament to his talent, hard work, and unwavering dedication.

India's badminton sensation, Lakshya Sen, has kickstarted his Olympic journey on a positive note. The young shuttler displayed his prowess by securing a convincing victory over Julien Carraggi of Belgium in the Group L men's singles match at the Paris Olympics. Despite facing an unexpected setback with the nullification of his earlier win due to an opponent's withdrawal, Sen remains a strong contender for a podium finish.

Career Highlights

Early Success: Sen's dominance at the junior level was evident when he clinched the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships and the mixed team event at the Summer Youth Olympics.

World Stage Breakthrough: His bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships marked a watershed moment, establishing him as a force to reckon with on the global stage.

Commonwealth Gold and All England Final: In 2022, Sen achieved a career-best performance by winning the Commonwealth Games gold and reaching the finals of the prestigious All England Open.

Thomas Cup achivement: As part of the Indian team, he contributed significantly to India's historic Thomas Cup victory in 2022.

Achievement of Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen has rapidly ascended the ranks of world badminton. His exceptional talent is evident in his impressive list of achievements:

World Championships: Bronze Medalist (Men's Singles, 2021)

Commonwealth Games: Gold Medalist (Men's Singles, 2022)

Thomas Cup: Winner (Men's Team, 2022)

Sen's consistent performance has secured his spot in the Indian badminton team for the Paris Olympics, marking a historic moment as India sends two men's singles players to the Summer Olympics for the first time in 20 years.

