Papon Cancels Shows, Pauses Work to Mourn Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Renowned singer and composer Papon has announced the cancellation of his upcoming Mumbai show scheduled for October 1, along with all promotions and professional commitments, following the sudden demise of his close friend and celebrated Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen, a towering figure in Assamese and Indian music, passed away on September 19, leaving fans, colleagues, and the music fraternity in deep grief.

Expressing his sorrow, Papon said, “I sincerely apologise to all concerned for cancelling my commitments.” As a mark of respect, he has decided to halt all professional activities until the completion of Zubeen’s 13th-day rituals.

During his visit to Guwahati to pay his last respects, Papon described Zubeen’s death as an irreparable loss, not only for him personally but for the entire state. “Zubeen was not just a friend, he was an inspiration, a guiding light for Assamese music. His absence is a void that words can hardly capture,” he said.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely passing marks the end of an era for Assamese music, leaving a legacy that will continue to resonate across generations.

Also Read: "Zubeen’s Death Will Remain A Mystery Till Himanta Biswa Sarma is CM": Gaurav Gogoi