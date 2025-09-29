"Zubeen’s Death Will Remain A Mystery Till Himanta Biswa Sarma is CM": Gaurav Gogoi

APCC President Gaurav Gogoi has announced that starting October 3, the Congress will hold candlelight marches across Assam to demand justice for the late Zubeen Garg. Highlighting that the Chief Minister is showing incompetence, Gogoi said that as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains the CM, the people of Assam will never know the exact cause of Zubeen Garg’s death.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam, stating that the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s untimely death is heading in a different direction. He also accused the government of providing VIP treatment to event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma.

“Starting October 3, we will hold candlelight marches across Assam to demand justice for Zubeen Garg. We will not allow his death to remain a mystery,” Gaurav Gogoi declared.

He said, “Everyone is wondering why the Assam government is showing such a negligent attitude toward justice for Zubeen Garg. People had high hopes for this government, but so far, everything we have heard from the Chief Minister suggests an attempt to obscure the facts. The investigation seems to be heading in a different direction.”

“One question dominates the minds of the people: why is Himanta Biswa Sarma giving VIP treatment to Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma? The Home Department of Assam has become so incapable that it has failed to even secure statements from these two persons, statements that could clarify what happened and why. Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg’s fans are left waiting until the Puja festivities are over. Why? Who are these two individuals that the SIT and CID must wait for? It appears this delay is because of their connections with the BJP,” he added.

Gaurav Gogoi further highlighted Siddharth Sharma’s close relations with the Jorhat BJP and said, “Siddharth Sharma has long-standing relations with BJP members in Jorhat and has allegedly been plotting to use Zubeen Garg for political gain. Shyamkanu Mahanta reportedly enjoys close ties with a few BJP leaders. Perhaps for these reasons, the present government is waiting until October 6 for them to come to Assam. Should the police be given so much time for investigation? We fail to understand why the Chief Minister is demonstrating such incompetence. We feel that as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains the Chief Minister, the people of Assam may never know the exact cause of Zubeen Garg’s death. Even the post-mortem report conducted in Guwahati has not been made public, and the investigation appears to be heading in a completely different direction.”

He further accused the government of failing to respect the emotions of the late artist’s fans and said, “We are also deeply saddened for Zubeen Garg’s fans. They have never caused any disruption; they have expressed their grief respectfully, through tears and songs, while patiently giving the government ample time. Instead of respecting them, the government has resorted to fear tactics like lathi charge and is even drawing comparisons with the situation in Nepal.”