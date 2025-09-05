Papon Remembers His Parents as “First and Greatest Teachers” on Teachers’ Day

King of soulful music Angaraag Mahanta, known as Papon, took a deeply personal moment this Teachers’ Day to honor his late parents, legendary Assamese musicians Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta.

In an emotional reflection, Papon described his parents as his earliest and most influential teachers, not only in music, but in life itself. His father, Khagen Mahanta, celebrated as the ‘King of Bihu’ and his mother, Archana Mahanta, known for her devotional and folk songs, created a home where music was more than just a profession-it was a way of living.

“My greatest teachers were my parents: my father, Khagen Mahanta, known across Assam as the ‘King of Bihu’, and my mother, Archana Mahanta, whose voice carried the devotion of our folk traditions. From the time I was a child, their melodies filled our home-not just in notes, but in every breath I took. They didn’t push me; instead, they showed me the soul behind every song. On this Teachers’ Day, I honor them-not just for the music they gifted the world, but for the wisdom they instilled in me. Every performance I give, every note I sing, carries their legacy. I walk forward holding their lessons close-and that is my deepest blessing,” Papon expressed.

For Papon, Teachers’ Day is not just about celebrating academic mentors, but also about acknowledging the guiding lights of his life, his parents, whose artistry and humility shaped him into the musician he is today. He says their influence resonates in every ghazal, folk tune, and romantic melody he performs, turning his musical journey into a living continuation of their legacy.

Through this tribute, Papon reminded his fans that the truest teachers often reside within our homes, silently shaping us with love, guidance, and example.

On the professional front, Papon is celebrating the success of his recent contribution for the film "Metro… In Dino" and is currently working on his highly anticipated upcoming ghazal album.

