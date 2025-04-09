Papon Takes Time Off Tours to Document Brahmaputra’s Hidden Music

Renowned singer Angaraag 'Papon' Mahanta has set out on a long-cherished journey to document and share the rich, unseen, and unheard musical traditions of the Brahmaputra civilization.

Calling it a challenging yet meaningful endeavor, he is taking time off from his busy work schedule and tours to bring the region’s cultural treasures to the world.

In a heartfelt video message, Papon urged people to contribute to this initiative by sharing traditional songs. "If you have songs to share, please WhatsApp them to +91 86521 52057 or email them to team@papon.in," he requested, emphasizing the importance of preserving Assam’s musical heritage.

Encouraging public participation, the singer also requested everyone to share the video to help spread awareness about the initiative.

His journey across the Brahmaputra (Sadiya to Dhubri) aims to rediscover and safeguard the essence of Assam’s folk music, ensuring it is passed down to future generations.

