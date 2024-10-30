Papon Speaks Out Against Tree Cutting In Dighalipukhuri

"If we break down everything that is old and only focus on building ‘new’, then we will become a historically very young place! We won’t have any history to show, be it old houses or old trees! We travel across the world and appreciate beautiful cities with their greenery and historic architecture! And here we are losing, almost heritage like, more than 150 year old trees to “development” of Guwahati city! Because of my love for trees I have been constantly hurt for years when I see century old trees are being brought down to winden roads etc," the singer wrote.

"In the past I have gone to ask the law, only to be told that, apparently development comes before environment! Why can’t we build the new by saving the old, even if we have to design it a bit around it to save our history, even if it costs more! And then we keep talking about our cities getting hotter! The charm of the old parts of Guwahati is the tree cover! It’s part of our culture! Why can’t we find ways to keep the old with us? #EnvironMENTAL#SaveTheTrees #SaveCulture #TreeLove.," he added.