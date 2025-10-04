Param Sundari OTT Release Date, Platform, Story, Cast, and Streaming Details

The much-awaited romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, made its theatrical debut on August 29, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film quickly captured attention with its fresh pairing, charming narrative, and the return of Bollywood’s classic rom-com flavor. Now, as the theatrical run nears its end, fans are eager to know when and where they can watch the movie online. Here’s everything you need to know about Param Sundari’s OTT release.
Param Sundari OTT Release Date and Platform
After completing its successful theatrical journey, Param Sundari is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, the film is expected to arrive on the platform between late October and early November 2025.
This release will give audiences the opportunity to enjoy the film’s humor, romance, and heartfelt moments from the comfort of their homes.
Storyline of Param Sundari
Param Sundari brings together romance and comedy with a modern twist. The story follows Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a carefree and wealthy young man who struggles to impress his father while experimenting with new business ventures. His life takes a turn when he comes across a matchmaking app called Soulmates, which uses AI-driven technology to help people find their perfect partner.
Through the app, Param is matched with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a spirited woman who runs a homestay in Kerala. Their meeting leads to a cross-cultural love story filled with comedy, drama, and emotional depth as they navigate differences in background and lifestyle.
Cast and Crew of Param Sundari
The film features a strong ensemble cast alongside its lead pair:
Sidharth Malhotra as Param
Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari
Sanjay Kapoor in a key role
Manjot Singh
Siddhartha Shankar
Renji Panicker
Inayat Verma
Behind the scenes, the movie has been directed by Tushar Jalota and co-written by Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora. Music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handled the cinematography.
Reception of Param Sundari
Upon its theatrical release, Param Sundari received a warm response from audiences for its lighthearted storytelling and the fresh chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.1/10, with viewers appreciating its vibrant portrayal of love, culture, and comedy.
With its heartwarming love story, engaging performances, and cross-cultural setting, Param Sundari has emerged as one of the most delightful rom-coms of the year. For those who missed it in cinemas, the movie will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video by the end of October or early November 2025.
Fans of lighthearted romance can look forward to streaming this Sidharth-Janhvi starrer as it makes its digital debut.
