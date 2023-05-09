Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to Get Engaged on May 13: Reports

Putting an end to all the dating rumors, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged on May 13.
According to reports by ANI, the rumored couple will exchange rings in an intimate ceremony with around 150 close friends and family members in Delhi.
However, the couple has not yet officially confirmed the engagement news or their relationship.
The duo has been the talk in the entertainment world after they were spotted together having lunch and dinner a few months back.
The rumored couple was also spotted at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in black dress.
Earlier, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora had congratulated the couple saying, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes.”