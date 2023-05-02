‘False Reports of Being Named in ED Charge Sheet’, Says Raghav Chadha

Chadha also said that there are no allegations aginst him pertaining to the liquor policy case.

“I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meetings though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear. I vehemently and unequivocally deny the commission of any alleged offense in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise. I request the media and publication houses not to cause any incorrect reporting and clarify this issue, lest I will be constrained to take legal action,” he said.