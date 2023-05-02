‘False Reports of Being Named in ED Charge Sheet’, Says Raghav Chadha

Following the name of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name mentioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case, the MP has claimed that he has not been named as an accused in the case.
Raghav Chadha in a statement said, “News articles stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, and incorrect and appear to be part of malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility.”
Chadha also said that there are no allegations aginst him pertaining to the liquor policy case.
“I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meetings though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear. I vehemently and unequivocally deny the commission of any alleged offense in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise. I request the media and publication houses not to cause any incorrect reporting and clarify this issue, lest I will be constrained to take legal action,” he said.
Notably, the AAP has been accused of favoring specific liquor traders who allegedly paid bribes for obtaining licenses under the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22. However, the AAP has strongly denied these allegations. The ED has levelled major allegations against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, besides other leaders of the party like Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.