Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s “Lachit the Warrior” Screened at Cannes 2024

The narrative revolves around Lachit's response to the Mughal invasion of Assam in 1662. Disappointed by the Ahom king's inability to find a worthy leader to counter the invaders, Lachit is called upon to lead the army. The film chronicles his strategic military campaigns, including the recapture of Guwahati in 1667 and the decisive victory at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, which thwarted the Mughal advance.