Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s “Lachit the Warrior” Screened at Cannes 2024
The 77th edition of the esteemed Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 14, showcasing a diverse array of films from around the globe. This year, the festival included screenings of several Indian films in various sections, such as the Marché du Film and Online Screening categories.
Notable entries in the Online Screening section included "In Search of Sunshine" by Eon Films, "Satyashodhak" by Nilesh Jalamkar, "Navras Katha Collage" by Praveen Hingonia, "Poyyamozhi" by Anna Sudhi, "Am I a Hero" by Khatib Mohamed, and "Lajja The Shame" by Mohan Das.
One standout film, "Lachit - The Warrior," was featured in the online screening section and was presented to a global audience on May 18th. These films were curated into an anthology titled 'In Search of Sunshine' for screening, offering them recognition as the Cannes festival typically does not feature short films.
"Lachit - The Warrior," written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, portrays the story of Lachit Barphukan, a renowned military commander from seventeenth-century Assam. The film delves into Lachit's ancestry, his charismatic personality, diplomatic skills, naval warfare prowess, physical strength, unparalleled courage, and unwavering patriotism.
The narrative revolves around Lachit's response to the Mughal invasion of Assam in 1662. Disappointed by the Ahom king's inability to find a worthy leader to counter the invaders, Lachit is called upon to lead the army. The film chronicles his strategic military campaigns, including the recapture of Guwahati in 1667 and the decisive victory at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, which thwarted the Mughal advance.
Overall, "Lachit - The Warrior" highlights Lachit Barphukan's pivotal role in shaping the historical landscape of Assam and celebrates his legacy of courage and patriotism.