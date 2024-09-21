Parvin Dabas, Pro Panja League Co-Founder, In ICU After Road Accident
Actor Parvin Dabas, renowned for his performances in films such as "Khosla Ka Ghosla," "My Name Is Khan," and "Ragini MMS 2," is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a serious road accident. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, and Dabas has been admitted to Holy Family Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai.
Details surrounding the accident remain unclear, and further information is still emerging. However, representatives from the Pro Panja League, an organization co-founded by Dabas, have confirmed his hospitalization. In an official statement released to the media, they expressed their concern for the actor's health and requested privacy for him and his family during this challenging time.
The statement read, “We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra following an unfortunate car accident. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention.”
The Pro Panja League management has been actively monitoring the situation and is committed to providing updates as appropriate. “Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery,” the statement concluded.
Dabas is not only a talented actor but also a prominent figure in the sports community, having co-founded the Pro Panja League, a professional arm-wrestling tournament. The league was launched in February 2020 with support from Kiren Rijiju and Olympic boxing champion Vijender Singh. The inaugural season featured six teams and was successfully held from July 28 to August 13, 2023. Recently, actor Suniel Shetty joined the league as a minority stakeholder, adding further credibility to the initiative.
Fans and colleagues from the film industry have expressed their shock and concern for Dabas's well-being. Social media has been flooded with messages of support, with many hoping for a swift recovery.
As the investigation into the circumstances of the accident continues, the entertainment community stands united in sending prayers and well-wishes for Parvin Dabas. Updates on his condition are expected in the coming days, and fans remain hopeful for his return to the screen soon.