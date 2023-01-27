Pathaan Box Office Collection: Day 1 and Day 2 collections combined

On its opening day, Pathaan made INR 57 crore in India, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood opening ever. Released nationwide on a Wednesday, the film was met with immediate and overwhelming demand, prompting the addition of special midnight showings.

Pathaan, starring Shahrukh Khan, had a fantastic opening on January 25, 2023. It was released on 8000 screens across the globe and 2500 screens abroad. It went on to cross ₹100 crores on day 2 during Republic Day. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Pathaan collected at least ₹127 crores in two days. Pathan needs 250 crores to recover the cost of making. It seems like it will easily be able to do that.