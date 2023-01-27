Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection: Day 1 and Day 2 collections combined

Pathaan Box Office Collection: Day 1 and Day 2 collections combined
Pratidin Bureau

On its opening day, Pathaan made INR 57 crore in India, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood opening ever. Released nationwide on a Wednesday, the film was met with immediate and overwhelming demand, prompting the addition of special midnight showings. 

Pathaan, starring Shahrukh Khan, had a fantastic opening on January 25, 2023. It was released on 8000 screens across the globe and 2500 screens abroad. It went on to cross ₹100 crores on day 2 during Republic Day. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Pathaan collected at least ₹127 crores in two days. Pathan needs 250 crores to recover the cost of making. It seems like it will easily be able to do that.

Here are the detailed financials of the Pathaan movie: 

Day 2 Box office Collection 

  • 71 Crore net India estimate  all languages Producer Figure

  • 68 Crore net Hindi Producer Figure

  • 68.12 Crore net all languages Trade figure

Pathaan Total Box Office Collection as of Day 2

  • 128 Crore net India all languages estimate  Producer Figure

  • 120.52 Crore net India all languages Trade figure

  • Worldwide: 218 Crore gross  Producer Figure

Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Collection

On the first day, Pathan had already collected approximately Rs. 27,12 crores in net advance sales.

  • 57 Crore net all languages Producer Figure

  • Breakup

  • 55 Crore net Hindi Producer Figure

  • 2 crore net in other languages Producer Figure

  • 52.4 Crore net all languages Trade Figure Breakup

  • 51.4 Crore net Hindi Trade Figure

  • 1 Crore net other languages Trade Figure

Overseas Box Office Collection of Pathaan in 2 Days

  • Total in 2 days $ 8 Million: Rs 65.29 Crore gross

  • UAE + GCC: $ 1.60 mn

  • USA + Canada: $ 1.50 mn

  • UK & Europe: $ 650,000

  • Rest of the World: $ 750,000

  • Total: $ 4.50 Million or Rs 36.69 Crores

Pathaan Day 2 Box Office Collections from multiplexes. 

  • Total: Rs 28.74 crore Nett at 6:30 pm

  • PVR: 12.55 crore

  • INOX: 10.55 crore

  • Cinepolis: 5.64 crore

Pathaan Box Office Collection: Day 1 and Day 2 collections combined
Pathan Movie Review: Record-Breaking Opener of 2023
Shahrukh Khan
pathan

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com