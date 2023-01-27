Pathaan Box Office Collection: Day 1 and Day 2 collections combined

On its opening day, Pathaan made INR 57 crore in India, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood opening ever. Released nationwide on a Wednesday, the film was met with immediate and overwhelming demand, prompting the addition of special midnight showings.
Pathaan, starring Shahrukh Khan, had a fantastic opening on January 25, 2023. It was released on 8000 screens across the globe and 2500 screens abroad. It went on to cross ₹100 crores on day 2 during Republic Day. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Pathaan collected at least ₹127 crores in two days. Pathan needs 250 crores to recover the cost of making. It seems like it will easily be able to do that.
71 Crore net India estimate all languages Producer Figure
68 Crore net Hindi Producer Figure
68.12 Crore net all languages Trade figure
128 Crore net India all languages estimate Producer Figure
120.52 Crore net India all languages Trade figure
Worldwide: 218 Crore gross Producer Figure
On the first day, Pathan had already collected approximately Rs. 27,12 crores in net advance sales.
57 Crore net all languages Producer Figure
Breakup
55 Crore net Hindi Producer Figure
2 crore net in other languages Producer Figure
52.4 Crore net all languages Trade Figure Breakup
51.4 Crore net Hindi Trade Figure
1 Crore net other languages Trade Figure
Total in 2 days $ 8 Million: Rs 65.29 Crore gross
UAE + GCC: $ 1.60 mn
USA + Canada: $ 1.50 mn
UK & Europe: $ 650,000
Rest of the World: $ 750,000
Total: $ 4.50 Million or Rs 36.69 Crores
Total: Rs 28.74 crore Nett at 6:30 pm
PVR: 12.55 crore
INOX: 10.55 crore
Cinepolis: 5.64 crore