Pathan Movie Review: Record-Breaking Opener of 2023

Audience expectations for the movie have grown tenfold due to all the controversies and noise it has been creating in the past few weeks. The Pathan is a crime thriller movie by Siddharth Anand starring Shahrukh Khan.
The story screenplay and the dialogues of the film were written by Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, and Abbas. Other people in the leading roles include Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with Dipak Kapadia, Siddharth Dhamaal, and many others in supporting roles.
If you can get past the cheesiness of lines like "You are pretty screwed," Pathaan has everything you could want in a masala potboiler: slow-motion entries, an iconic battle of good versus evil, and, most importantly, a handsome and chiseled Shah Rukh Khan, who can fight the good fight on and off the screen. The film is an origin story for ex-army man turned undercover agent Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and his arch nemesis Jim (John Abraham), who join the ranks of Yrf's spy universe (previously led by Salman Khan's Tiger and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir).
An ambitious action thriller that successfully plays to the crowd and delivers on its promise, Pathaan is well worth seeing. In the story, a Pakistani officer is affected by India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status (article 370), and he wants India to pay for this "mistake." He reaches out to the formidable Jim, an ex-RAW agent who was wronged by his own people. His attractive partner, a former ISI agent named Rubai (Deepika Padukone), has questionable intentions. As they jump continents and engage in a dangerous game of betrayal and revenge, Pathaan, Jim, and Rubina lock eyes and horns. They all have a vested interest in either destroying or safeguarding the worlds they believe in, and they race to do so.
The general consensus on the film is that action trumps emotions for the most part, and given SRK's dominance in that realm, it's interesting how he lets his body do the talking here alongside those powerfully evocative eyes. His appearance rescues the film from having a mediocre script and shoddy visual effects. The main theme does a good job of reflecting the heroics and bravado on display, but the rest of the score doesn't feel like it fits with the situation
A highlight of the film is John Abraham's excellent performance as Jim. John's performance, particularly in the masked entry he makes like Bane and the stunt sequences that follow, is superb and exemplifies the classic trope of the villain stealing the show from the hero. Although Deepika Padukone is perfectly cast and has serious fighting chops, the sparks between her and Shah Rukh Khan aren't exactly flying. Disappointingly, it doesn't have the same energy as John-SRK's screen chemistry. Dimple Kapadia, channeling her inner Tenet, adds the necessary weight and emotion to the story.