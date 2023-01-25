Pathan Movie Review: Record-Breaking Opener of 2023

Audience expectations for the movie have grown tenfold due to all the controversies and noise it has been creating in the past few weeks. The Pathan is a crime thriller movie by Siddharth Anand starring Shahrukh Khan.

The story screenplay and the dialogues of the film were written by Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, and Abbas. Other people in the leading roles include Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with Dipak Kapadia, Siddharth Dhamaal, and many others in supporting roles.