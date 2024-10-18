"Pay 5 Cr or Get Killed": Chilling New Death Threat to Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan'

In a disturbing development, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has sent a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding a payment of Rs 5 crore from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to settle a long-standing feud with the gangster.
The message warned that if Khan failed to comply, he would face a fate worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was recently shot dead.
The threat stated, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly; otherwise, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."
In light of this serious threat, the Mumbai Police have launched an investigation. Siddique, a close friend of Salman Khan, was shot dead on October 12 outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Mumbai's upscale Bandra.
So far, police have arrested four individuals in connection with the murder. Shubham Lonkar, suspected to be the key conspirator, took to social media to allege that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for Siddique's death.
This latest threat comes amid ongoing tensions between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi gang, which has been relentless in its pursuit of revenge for the actor's alleged involvement in the hunting and killing of two blackbucks in 1998—a matter currently in court. Lawrence Bishnoi, who belongs to a community that reveres the blackbuck, has vowed to avenge this incident.
Despite being imprisoned, Bishnoi has reportedly orchestrated high-profile murders, including that of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, through his extensive network. In response to the escalating threats, Salman Khan has been granted Y+ security, and a heavy police presence has been deployed outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments.
Additionally, the Mumbai Police have installed AI-enabled high-resolution CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology to enhance security.
Joint Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare confirmed the receipt of the threatening message, emphasizing that Salman Khan is now under elevated vigilance due to the gravity of the situation.
The security arrangements around his residence have been significantly increased, including the establishment of a police check post.
As the Bishnoi gang continues to demand Rs 5 crore and threatens the superstar’s life, concerns for Salman Khan's safety grow among his fans and followers.