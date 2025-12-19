Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Medical Crime Thriller Online

Pharma is an upcoming Malayalam medical crime drama series that shines a harsh light on corruption, unethical practices, and corporate greed within the pharmaceutical industry. Headlined by Nivin Pauly in his first-ever web series, the show blends intense drama with strong social commentary. After gaining attention at international film festivals, Pharma is now set for its digital premiere in December 2025.
Pharma OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The much-awaited web series Pharma will start streaming on December 19, 2025. The series will be available exclusively on JioHotstar (formerly Disney+ Hotstar in India).
To reach a wider audience, the makers have confirmed that Pharma will stream in multiple Indian languages, including:
Malayalam
Hindi
Tamil
Telugu
Kannada
Bengali
Marathi
This multilingual release makes the series accessible to viewers across India and overseas.
About Pharma: Genre and Theme
Pharma is a medical thriller and crime drama that explores the darker side of the healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem. The series questions how profit-driven motives, compromised ethics, and unchecked power can endanger public health. Drawing inspiration from real-life incidents, the narrative exposes how lives are often treated as collateral damage in the race for corporate success.
Pharma Web Series Plot: What Is the Story About?
The story followsK.P. Vinod (played by Nivin Pauly), a driven medical sales representative who rises quickly within a powerful pharmaceutical company. His success is tied to the aggressive promotion of a new drug called KydoXin.
As Vinod digs deeper, he uncovers disturbing truths about the medicine’s dangerous side effects. What initially appears to be an isolated issue gradually reveals a far-reaching conspiracy involving pharmaceutical giants, doctors, middlemen, and criminals. The series unravels layer by layer, highlighting illegal drug trials, moral compromises, and the devastating impact of corporate greed on innocent lives.
Pharma Cast and Characters
Pharma boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring talent from both Malayalam and Hindi cinema:
Nivin Pauly as K.P. Vinod
Rajit Kapur, marking his return to Malayalam cinema after nearly a decade
Narain as Dr Vijay
Shruti Ramachandran
Veena Nandakumar
Binu Pappu
Muthumani
Aalekh Kapoor
Each character plays a key role in exposing different facets of the pharmaceutical industry and its moral conflicts.
Pharma Crew: Director and Production Details
The series is directed by P.R. Arun, who brings a grounded and investigative tone to the storytelling. Pharma is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the Movie Mill banner. The show had its early showcase at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where it generated strong buzz for its subject matter and performances.
Pharma Trailer and Audience Buzz
While the series had not premiered at the time of writing, Pharma has already sparked significant discussion on social media and industry platforms. Viewers and critics alike are anticipating a hard-hitting narrative backed by powerful performances. An official IMDb rating will be available after its release.
Why Pharma Is Worth Watching
Nivin Pauly’s debut in the web series space
A bold take on real-world pharmaceutical scandals
Strong social relevance and investigative storytelling
Multi-language availability for pan-India audiences
With its compelling storyline, socially relevant theme, and an experienced cast led by Nivin Pauly, Pharma is shaping up to be one of the most impactful Malayalam web series of 2025. If you enjoy intense crime dramas rooted in real-life issues, Pharma is a must-watch when it premieres on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025.
