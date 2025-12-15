Date With Saie The Movie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sai Tamhankar’s Thriller Adaptation

Sai Tamhankar’s much-talked-about 2018 digital series Date With Saie is returning in a new cinematic format. Titled Date With Saie The Movie, the psychological thriller is all set for a direct-to-digital release this December. The film revisits the unsettling story of obsession and fame, bringing back familiar faces and intensifying the narrative for a feature-length experience.
Date With Saie The Movie OTT Release Date and Platform
Date With Saie The Movie will premiere on December 19, 2025. The film will be available for streaming on ZEE5. which provides access to multiple OTT platforms under a single subscription.
About Date With Saie: From Web Series to Feature Film
Originally released in 2018, Date With Saie featured Sai Tamhankar playing a fictionalised version of herself — a successful Indian actress navigating the darker side of public attention. The story explored how admiration can quickly turn into obsession, placing personal safety and privacy at risk.
The cinematic adaptation expands on the original premise, presenting the same gripping storyline with heightened tension, sharper character arcs, and a more immersive thriller format.
Plot Overview: A Chilling Tale of Fame and Obsession
Date With Saie The Movie follows Saie, a popular actress whose life takes a disturbing turn after she encounters an aspiring filmmaker named Himanshu. What begins as seemingly harmless admiration soon escalates into stalking and surveillance.
As Saie discovers that her private meetings are being secretly recorded, the narrative spirals into a psychological nightmare. The film explores themes of celebrity vulnerability, blurred boundaries, and the terrifying consequences of unchecked obsession.
Cast and Performances
The film stars Sai Tamhankar in the lead role, reprising her character from the original series. Rohit Kokate returns as the obsessive filmmaker, delivering a performance that drives the film’s tension and unpredictability.
Their on-screen dynamic forms the emotional core of the story, highlighting the power imbalance between fame and fixation.
Date With Saie: The Movie Trailer Breakdown
The official trailer, running approximately one minute and thirty-five seconds, opens with Saie attending a public event where she is introduced to Himanshu, who presents himself as a high-profile individual. Their initial interactions appear polite and professional, eventually leading to private meetings.
However, subtle warning signs soon emerge — unsettling stares, intrusive behaviour, and an unexpected marriage proposal. The trailer takes a darker turn when Saie discovers recordings of their meetings being obsessively replayed, followed by revelations about Himanshu’s disturbing past. The trailer effectively sets the tone for a tense psychological thriller, leaving viewers eager for answers.
Why Date With Saie The Movie Is Worth Watching
With its realistic portrayal of celebrity life, intense performances, and a gripping narrative rooted in psychological suspense, Date With Saie The Movie stands out as a compelling Marathi thriller. The film raises important questions about privacy, consent, and the dangers of obsession in the digital age.
For fans of dark, character-driven thrillers and viewers who enjoyed the original series, this cinematic adaptation promises a more intense and polished storytelling experience.
Date With Saie The Movie marks a powerful return to a story that remains relevant years after its original release. Streaming from December 19, 2025, on ZEE5, the film is set to captivate audiences with its unsettling narrative and strong central performance by Sai Tamhankar.
