PM Modi's Decade-Long Impact Transformed Kashi: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the development of Varanasi's infrastructure and its ancient pilgrimage sites during his visit to the city with actress Kriti Sanon.
The duo walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show, themed around Banarasi sarees and showcasing Indian craftsmanship.
Ranveer commended PM Modi's efforts to support the weaver community of Varanasi and transform the city's landscape over the past decade. Speaking about the event, he expressed his delight in walking the ramp by the Ganges River, highlighting the rich heritage of Indian culture.
Ranveer encouraging youth to embrace their cultural heritage while staying attuned to modern trends emphasized the importance of preserving India's legacy and urged citizens to exercise their voting rights.
Kriti Sanon also lauded Varanasi's evolving identity and the uniqueness of Banarasi sarees, emphasizing their intricate craftsmanship and exclusivity. She praised the city's blend of progress and heritage preservation.
Designer Manish Malhotra, inspired by Varanasi's charm, showcased handwoven creations by local artisans in a fashion show that aimed to promote Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms. The event, organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation, took place at Namo Ghat as part of a two-day celebration.