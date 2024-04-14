PM Modi Slams Congress as 'Sultan of Tukde Tukde Gang' in Karnataka Rally

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, dubbing it the "sultan of the tukde tukde gang," during a public rally in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Sunday.
PM Modi accusing the Congress of seeking to weaken the country asserted that their "hatred towards the nation" has reached alarming levels. He emphasized that the Congress's intentions remain unchanged and they are playing with fire to gain power.
PM Modi also criticized the Congress for hesitating to chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at election rallies and accused them of engaging in appeasement politics. He warned against giving power to those openly practicing vote bank politics.
PM Modi highlighting the significance of the upcoming elections stressed that they will shape India's future not just for the next five years, but until 2047.
The rally was attended by several prominent leaders, including JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka LoP R Ashoka, and state president BY Vijayendra, among others.
This marks PM Modi's first rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Karnataka, where polling for 14 constituencies is scheduled for April 26. Karnataka will vote in two phases, with the southern constituencies voting in the second phase and the northern ones in the third phase on May 7.