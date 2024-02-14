Poonam Pandey Faces Rs 100 Crore Defamation Lawsuit Over Fake Death Stunt
Following the odd episode in which Poonam Pandey faked her own death, a defamation action worth Rs 100 crore has been filed against her and her former husband, Sam Bombay.
Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai resident, has filed the case. Ansari has also urged the government to arrest Pandey and her ex-husband. He says in the FIR that they are engaged in a "false conspiracy of death" and are attempting to draw attention to themselves by downplaying the seriousness of important ailments such as cancer.
According to a report in the Times of India, the case was filed with the Kanpur Police Commissioner, charging Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay of staging her death and mocking cancer, a serious illness. The FIR further accuses Pandey of arranging the prank to gain personal publicity.
According to the FIR report, cited by TOI, "Poonam Pandey and her husband Sameer Bombay fabricated a false conspiracy of death." In addition, they have made jokes about ailments such as cancer. Poonam planned the drama for publicity, playing on the emotions of millions of Indians and the Bollywood film business.
About Poonam Pandey’s fake death case?
The shocking news of Poonam Pandey's supposed demise was announced through an Instagram post on February 2. The post claimed that she had succumbed to cervical cancer and requested privacy during the time of mourning. However, the revelation turned out to be a hoax, leaving many outraged by the insensitive ploy.
The actress stunned everyone the next day when she confirmed she was alive. She went on to say that she wanted people to know about cervical cancer, therefore she announced her death purposefully.
The actress-model's subsequent act was deemed "highly wrong" and "unacceptable" by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, who also called for a FIR against her. The film organisation demanded that Poonam and her manager should face legal consequences.