Poonam Pandey Is Alive! It Was An Awareness Campaign Claims Actress

Actress-model Poonam Pandey, who was reported to have died of Cervical Cancer on February 2, is actually alive and well. The actress posted a video on her Instagram account claiming that it was a campaign to raise awareness about Cervical Cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women.
Cervical cancer, which is the second most common cause of death for women in India. It is preventable if detected at the right time. To create awareness about the same, the actress' inner circle had claimed her demise.
However, in the video posted on Instagram, Poonam Pandey has clarified that she is infact alive. Her video received mixed responses with fans expressing joy at the news, while a section of the people also called her out for the overt manner in which the campaign was delivered.