Cervical Cancer, It's Dangers Explained By Experts

Dr Sabhyata Gupta, who serves as the Chairperson of Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology at Medanta in Gurugram, expressed the following viewpoint, "The burden of cervical cancer in India is significant, and although vaccines have been available, concerns over cost have persisted. With the introduction of a domestically produced vaccine and the government's commitment to promoting cervical cancer immunization, the outlook for prevention has become promising. Increasing awareness among the population underscores the importance of engaging in patient counselling and community initiatives to boost vaccine uptake. The recommended age range for vaccination is 11 to 15 years, extending up to 26 to 45 years with medical consultation."