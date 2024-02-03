Cervical Cancer, It's Dangers Explained By Experts

Cervical cancer is the second most common cause of death for women in India. The government aims to promote HPV vaccinations through its immunization program and is considering price capping to make cervical cancer vaccines more accessible. This information comes from official sources.
Dr Bindu Bajaj, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist at Safdarjung Hospital, states that cervical cancer ranks as the fourth most prevalent cancer in women globally. However, it is also preventable. The disease is predominantly caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), specifically high-risk types, which can result in cervical intraepithelial lesions that may advance to cervical cancer over time.
"In India, it is the most common cancer and breast cancer seconds it. It is a preventable disease. Although more than 100 subtypes of HPV are there, around 20 are cancer-causing." she said.
Dr Sabhyata Gupta, who serves as the Chairperson of Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology at Medanta in Gurugram, expressed the following viewpoint, "The burden of cervical cancer in India is significant, and although vaccines have been available, concerns over cost have persisted. With the introduction of a domestically produced vaccine and the government's commitment to promoting cervical cancer immunization, the outlook for prevention has become promising. Increasing awareness among the population underscores the importance of engaging in patient counselling and community initiatives to boost vaccine uptake. The recommended age range for vaccination is 11 to 15 years, extending up to 26 to 45 years with medical consultation."
"HPV is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, including during sexual intercourse, hand-to-genital contact, and oral sex," she explained
Dr Bindu commented on the factors that pose a risk, stating that, "Risk factors for HPV and cervical cancer include young age at sexual initiation, multiple sexual partners, high parity, smoking, herpes simplex, HIV, coinfection with other genital infections."
"Risk factors such as unsafe sexual practices, compromised immunity, and smoking highlight," said Dr Sabhayata.
"HPV testing is the preferred method for cervical cancer screening. VIA by trained providers is especially suitable for low-resource settings until an affordable HPV test becomes available. Healthcare providers can choose the most appropriate screening and treatment modality. A single visit approach is encouraged and treatment may be offered based on colposcopy diagnosis ('see and treat') or even based on HPV test or VIA results ('screen and treat'), if compliance cannot be ensured," said Dr Bindu over screening and treatment modality.