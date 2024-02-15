Poster Of 'Yodha' Starring Sidharth Malhotra Unveiled, Teaser Drops On...

The creators of the soon-to-be-released action-packed thriller 'Yodha' revealed the new poster for the film and announced the official teaser release date on Thursday.
On Instagram, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared an intriguing video with the exciting caption, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."
In the video, a group of skydivers descended from the sky to reveal the action-packed thriller movie amidst the clouds, high above the beautiful waters of Dubai. The poster features the actor from 'Shershaah' in a dynamic action pose, holding an assault rifle.
The creators of 'Yodha' are set to release the film's official teaser on February 19. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 15, 2024.
The movie features Disha Patani in the main role as well. In the previous year, the creators revealed two fresh posters for the movie.
In the poster, Sidharth radiates assurance and fierceness. The initial poster shows him in military attire, gripping a firearm with an airplane in the background. The second poster portrays him in the midst of a scuffle, donning a simple white T-shirt with some dirt on it and brandishing a shattered glass bottle, prepared to confront his adversary.
Discussing 'Yodha,' Sidharth previously mentioned, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."
The movie was originally planned to be released on November 11, 2022, but the release date was later moved to July 2023. Subsequently, the makers postponed the film to September 15, then to December 15, and later to December 8. Finally, the film is now scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024.
Recently, Sidharth appeared in the web series 'Indian Police Force' with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Led by Rohit Shetty, the show is available for streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.