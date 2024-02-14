New OTT Releases this week (February 12, 2024-February 18, 2024)
New OTT Releases this week: February brings a wave of captivating new content to your favorite streaming platforms. From gripping dramas to heartwarming romances, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Let's take a closer look at some of the standout releases hitting screens this month.
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani (February 12)
SonyLIV brings you a compelling narrative set in the competitive world of a prestigious law firm. Follow the lives of young legal professionals Anushka and Virat as they navigate challenging cases and confront the barriers of a patriarchal society. With stellar performances from Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, this series is sure to keep you hooked.
Five Blind Dates (February 13)
Prime Video presents a delightful romantic comedy following Lia, a young Chinese-Australian tea shop owner, on a quest to save her failing business and find love. With a charming premise centered around a series of blind dates, this film explores themes of cultural identity and family expectations against the vibrant backdrop of Australia.
Good Morning, Verônica season 3 (February 14)
Netflix returns with the gripping final season of Good Morning, Verônica, taking viewers on a thrilling journey with police clerk Verônica Torres as she uncovers a sinister conspiracy lurking behind a dating site. Prepare for twists and turns as Verônica delves deeper into the dark truths that have haunted her since the series began.
Love is Blind season 6 (February 14)
Get ready for more romance and drama as Netflix brings back Love is Blind for its sixth season. Follow a fresh group of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, as they embark on a journey to find love without the influence of physical appearance. With emotional bonds formed in the pods, will these couples stand the test of real-world challenges?
Love Storiyaan (February 14)
Karan Johar's Dharma Entertainment presents a heartwarming series celebrating the triumph of love over obstacles. Inspired by real-life stories from the India Love Project, each episode explores the unique journey of a different couple, showcasing their resilience in the face of cultural, faith, and gender barriers.
Players (February 14)
Netflix delivers a rom-com treat with Players, starring Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis. Follow Mack, a New York sportswriter, as she navigates the complexities of love and friendship while facing a serious dilemma: continue her casual encounters or pursue a deeper relationship with Nick, a correspondent
The New Look (February 14)
Apple TV+ transports viewers to post-war Paris with The New Look, a 10-episode series exploring the revolutionary impact of Christian Dior's fashion on the world. With stellar performances from Ben Mendelsohn as Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, this show delves into the rivalry and stories of iconic designers during a defining era in fashion history.
AlRawabi School for Girls season 2 (February 15)
Netflix's Jordanian teen drama returns for a second season, delving deeper into the impactful theme of bullying in an elite private school. Follow Mariam and her friends as they navigate adolescence, seeking revenge against their bullies while grappling with the complexities of friendship and empowerment.
House of Ninjas (February 15)
Netflix presents House of Ninjas, a Japanese drama following the Tawara family, the last surviving ninja clan. Forced to confront their past and return to shadowy missions, this dysfunctional family must navigate a crisis threatening to destabilize Japan.
The Abyss (February 16)
Experience Sweden's first large-scale disaster movie on Netflix with The Abyss. Set in the mining town of Kiruna, the film follows Frigga as she balances her role as the mine's security manager with family, new love, and a looming disaster. As the surface begins to sink, the narrative explores the struggle for survival against the encroaching chasm.
