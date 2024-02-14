New OTT Releases this week (February 12, 2024-February 18, 2024)

New OTT Releases this week: February brings a wave of captivating new content to your favorite streaming platforms. From gripping dramas to heartwarming romances, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Let's take a closer look at some of the standout releases hitting screens this month.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani (February 12)

SonyLIV brings you a compelling narrative set in the competitive world of a prestigious law firm. Follow the lives of young legal professionals Anushka and Virat as they navigate challenging cases and confront the barriers of a patriarchal society. With stellar performances from Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, this series is sure to keep you hooked.