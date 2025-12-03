Prabhas Begins Shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Action Drama ‘Spirit’ With Grand Mahurat Ceremony in Hyderabad

The much-anticipated action thriller Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Prabhas, has officially begun filming after a star-studded mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad on November 23, 2025. The launch event signaled the commencement of one of Indian cinema’s biggest upcoming films, blending tradition, star power, and massive expectations for what promises to be a milestone action entertainer.

A Blockbuster-Style Mahurat Ceremony Marks the Beginning

Hyderabad witnessed a vibrant celebration as the cast and crew assembled for the official launch of Spirit. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the event as the chief guest, offering blessings during the traditional puja and adding weight to the ceremony with his presence.

Photos from the mahurat showcased rituals, the ceremonial clapperboard, and key team members including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Triptii Dimri, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana. The makers announced that the film had “gone on floors,” marking the start of its production schedule.

Although Prabhas did not appear in some of the publicly shared photos, the team confirmed that the shoot had officially commenced.

Triptii Dimri Confirmed as Female Lead After Deepika Padukone’s Exit

After months of speculation, the production team officially confirmed Triptii Dimri as the film’s leading lady opposite Prabhas. Triptii stepped in after Deepika Padukone exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. With her rising popularity and a string of strong performances, Triptii’s casting has elevated anticipation around the film.

Spirit also features Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, both of whom were previously revealed in the film’s multilingual audio teaser released in October.

Prabhas Plays an IPS Officer in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s High-Intensity Narrative

The early audio teaser hinted that Prabhas plays a fierce IPS officer who appears to be under arrest, setting up a gritty and emotionally charged arc. The final line of the teaser, “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit,” hints at a complex character, consistent with Vanga’s penchant for flawed, high-drama protagonists.

With Vanga’s signature storytelling style—seen in Animal and Kabir Singh—and Prabhas’s pan-India stardom, Spirit is positioned as a high-octane mass entertainer with emotional layers.

Mounted on a Massive 300 Crore Budget

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film is reportedly being made on an enormous ₹300 crore budget. Considering Prabhas’s box-office draw post-Baahubali and Vanga’s record-breaking success with Animal (₹919 crore worldwide), the scale aligns with industry expectations.

Trade experts are already buzzing about the film’s potential, with early predictions suggesting it could open above ₹500 crore globally.

Chiranjeevi Adds Star Power to the Ceremony

Chiranjeevi’s presence amplified the excitement surrounding the project. His participation as the special guest of honour underscored the film’s industry-wide support and reaffirmed its status as one of the biggest South Indian projects currently underway.

Production Timeline and Expected Release Date

The makers have scheduled Spirit for aChristmas 2026 release, setting the stage for a major year-end box-office event. With filming now underway, the project is set to follow an intensive production schedule over the next year.

With its powerful cast, massive budget, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s aggressive filmmaking energy, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026. The grand mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad did more than launch the shoot—it marked the beginning of what could become a landmark collaboration between Prabhas and Vanga. As cameras roll, anticipation continues to soar for this high-voltage action drama.

