Prabhas ‘The Raja Saab’ Teaser Leaked Online; Makers Vow Strict Action

In a surprising turn of events, the teaser of Prabhas’ much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab has been leaked online, just days before its official launch on June 16, 2025. The leak has prompted the film’s makers to issue a stern warning, assuring that strict measures will be taken against those found circulating or uploading the unauthorized footage.

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Directed by: Maruthi

Starring: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ridhi Kumar

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

What Happened?

According to reports, stills and short clips from the teaser began circulating on social media platforms on June 13. The teaser was originally scheduled for release on Monday, June 16. Taking swift action, the production team released an official statement on their verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

The message serves as both a caution and a plea to fans, urging them not to engage in piracy and to support the official release.

About the Film

Directed by Maruthi, the director of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy fame, The Raja Saab marks a new genre exploration for superstar Prabhas, who is best known for his roles in action and mythological dramas. This time, he takes on a horror-comedy—an exciting shift that has already piqued fans’ interest.

The film features a strong female cast with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles. The cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while the music is composed by acclaimed composer Thaman S. The project is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Pan-India Appeal

Keeping in line with Prabhas' recent ventures, The Raja Saab is set for a pan-India release. The film will hit theatres on December 5, 2025, in five major Indian languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This wide release highlights the actor’s massive fan base across the country.

First Look and Fan Buzz

The first-look poster of The Raja Saab, which was unveiled during Makar Sankranti 2024, created a storm on social media, raising expectations for the teaser and trailer. Given Prabhas’ recent box-office performances and his growing list of pan-India projects, anticipation for this film is running high.

A Busy Slate for Prabhas

Besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas has a jam-packed filmography lined up. He is also working on Spirit, a violent cop drama directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After Deepika Padukone’s exit, Triptii Dimri was roped in as the female lead.

Prabhas has also signed a three-film deal with Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbusters like KGF and Salaar. One of these films is expected to be Salaar 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. Additionally, he will make a cameo appearance in Kannappa, a mythological fantasy starring Vishnu Manchu and slated for release on June 27, 2025. The sequel to the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD is also in the pipeline.

The unauthorized leak of The Raja Saab teaser is undoubtedly a setback for the makers, but it has only amplified curiosity around the film. With a genre-bending premise, a star-studded cast, and Prabhas at the helm, the film remains one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. As the team prepares for the teaser's official launch, fans are urged to support the film through legal and official platforms.

