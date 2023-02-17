Prabhas Upcoming Movies 2022 & 2023

Prabhas, who gained popularity throughout India with his Baahubali series, is in for a thrilling year. His father, Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju, was a film producer, and he was given the name Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. Prabhas is best known as an actor in Telugu movies. His first movie, the romantic thriller Varsham (2004), was a big hit.

Indian moviegoers embraced Prabhas as a world-class star after he acted in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The film won many awards, including the National Film Award.

Baahubali: Chapter 2 (starring Prabhas) has earned Rs 250 crores in India and Rs 1810 crores internationally, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. And he became one of the most valuable superstars of our time. The success of Baahubali has given him many more pan-Indian big-budget films that will be released in 2022. In this list, we have mentioned the full list of Prabhas movies scheduled for release in 2023–2024.