Kartik Aaryan Upcoming movies in 2023 & 2024: Budget, Release Date & Trailer

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the romantic duo from Luka Chupi, will reunite in the comedy Shehzada. The film also features seasoned actors Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. The original release date of November 4, 2022, has been pushed back to February 17, 2023.

Aashiqui 3

Kartik has officially signed on for the third installment of the Aashiqui musical franchise. Production company Vishesh Films, owned by Mukes Bhatt, and music label T-Series, owned by Bhushan Kumar, will be funding the project. Anurag Basu, director of the critically acclaimed film Barfi, is on board to helm the project, and composer Pritam is on board to provide the score.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha (also known as Satyaprem's Story) will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Featuring the talents of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, it was co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Release dates for the film in theaters are set for June 29, 2023. On June 23, 2021, Sameer Vidwans, the director, and Kartik Aaryan officially announced the movie with a motion poster. Satyanarayan Ki Katha was the intended title at first. But it was later renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha to avoid controversy.

Kabir Khan’s Next

Next up for the actor is a new collaboration with Kabir Khan. The movie doesn't yet have a name, but rumors have it that it will be a huge spectacle. The filming for it will start in the first quarter of 2023.

Captain India

Hansal Mehta, the director of Scam 1992, will direct Captain India, starring Kartik.

Kirik Party Hindi Remake

Abhishek Jain, a filmmaker from Gujarat, is making his debut as a Hindi film director with the remake of the Kannada film Kirik Party, which will star Kartik Aaryan.

Chashme Baddoor Remake

It has not been officially announced, but Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez will star in a romantic comedy together.