President Murmu Watches Assamese Film 'Mini' on Tea Garden Workers

In a proud moment for the state, Assamese film 'Mini' was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.
President Droupadi Murmu and the film's cast and crew were present at the screening of the film at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Notably, this is the first time an Assamese film was displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Producer of the film Pankaj Mahanta expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after 'Mini's successful screening. He also stated that the President was fascinated and enjoyed watching the film.
It may be mentioned that 'Mini' centres around the hardships and challenges of tea garden workers of Assam.
In February, the trailer of the film was unveiled at a star-studded event in Mumbai by eminent filmmaker Arunjit Borah who is known for his critically acclaimed movies. The film's release significantly coincided with 200 years of the Assam tea industry celebrations.
The film stars Urmila Mahanta, Balaram Das, Dhananjay Debnath, Naba Mahanta and Pankaj Mahanta in prominent roles.
Shot in a picturesque location at a tea garden in Assam inside a 200-year old British Bungalow, the poignant tale narrates how the tea plantation workers were neglected and deprived of many human rights like proper education, and land rights among others.
The movie is filmed in Assamese and Sadri, the dialect used by the tea community in Assam.