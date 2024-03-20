Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take Malti Marie To Ram Mandir
During her visit to her home country, actress Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie, paid a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where they offered prayers.
Priyanka and her family were spotted inside the temple premises in the videos recorded by the paparazzi. The talented actor was spotted donning a yellow sari, while Nick also chose to wear traditional attire.
Recently, Priyanka came to India along with her daughter Malti for professional obligations. She inaugurated a lavish Bulgari store at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.
To kick off the event, she combined a high-end outfit with a reptile-inspired design, an embroidered bralette, and long pants created by Anamika Khanna. Additionally, she wore gold stiletto sandals. It's worth mentioning that she is one of the brand's international ambassadors.
Nick arrived in Mumbai on Monday (March 18) as well. He made a fashionable appearance at the airport, dressed entirely in white. He wore a white shirt with matching pants and sneakers. This marks Nick's second trip to India in 2019. Earlier in January, he, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, showcased their musical talents at the Lollapalooza India music event.
Priyanka attracted attention at the Bulgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. She chose to wear a pastel pink saree with a stylish slit skirt design and a sheer pre-draped style. She paired it with a bustier blouse and completed her look with matching-colored heels.
In the upcoming months, Priyanka will appear in the movie 'Heads of State' with John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she will be providing her voice for the upcoming Disneynature film Tiger, which explores the fascinating world of one of our planet's beloved creatures. The movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Speaking about the project, Priyanka said, "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country--I was very honoured."