Priyanka Chopra Reaches Delhi for Parineeti’s Engagement Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Delhi on Saturday morning ahead of her sister Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony.
Just after Priyanka’s arrival, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the actress from the Delhi Airport. As the actor walked towards her car, she flashed a smile and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.
Preparations are underway in full swing for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement to be held on May 14. The ceremony, to be held at the Kapurthala House, will be attended by around 150 guests, including family and close friends, sources said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present along with various other political leaders.
For the special occasion, Chadha will be wearing an achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection, while Chopra will dress in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.
The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 pm in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals.
The duo has been in talks after they were spotted together having lunch and dinner a few months back. The couple was also spotted at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in black dress.