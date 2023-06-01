‘PS 2’ OTT Release: How to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 on OTT platforms?

After the tremendous success of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the second installment of this epic-period drama. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Maniratnam, the movie has garnered immense popularity for its grand scale, stellar performances, and captivating storytelling. While Part 2 couldn't quite match the commercial success of its predecessor, it still managed to earn over 150 crores internationally within just three days of its release on April 28th, 2023.

Typically, low-budget or less-hyped films opt for an online streaming release after a mere 45 days of their theatrical debut. However, major movies featuring big stars often take longer to arrive on streaming platforms. Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 falls into the latter category, as fans will have to wait for a total of 60 days from the theatrical release before they can stream it online. The eagerly anticipated film is set to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting June 28th, 2023.

Amazon Prime Video secured the streaming rights to Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 in a massive deal worth Rs. 100 crores. The Aishwarya Rai starrer has generated considerable buzz, and the partnership with Amazon is expected to provide the film with a broad audience reach, allowing fans to enjoy the grandeur and splendor of the Chola Empire period drama from the comfort of their own homes.

In terms of box office performance, Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 had a commendable run. During its first week of release, the film recorded a collection of Rs. 250 crores, which is exactly half of the worldwide collection of its predecessor, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which amassed a staggering Rs. 500 crores. Although Part 2 didn't quite surpass the record-breaking success of the first installment, it still managed to capture the attention and admiration of audiences worldwide.

As the release date on Amazon Prime Video approaches, fans of Ponniyin Selvan eagerly anticipate the opportunity to delve deeper into the captivating narrative and witness the exceptional performances delivered by the talented ensemble cast. The film's spectacular visuals, combined with its engrossing storyline, promise a cinematic experience that fans will remember for years to come. With Amazon Prime Video offering a convenient platform to stream the movie, viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy Ponniyin Selvan 2's grandeur and storytelling from the comfort of their own homes.