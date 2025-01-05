Pushpa 2 Hits Rs 1,800 Crore, Targets Aamir Khan’s Dangal Record

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the unstoppable cinematic force that has held audiences captive for weeks, shows signs of slowing as it enters its fifth week at the box office. Despite facing fierce competition from films in multiple languages, Allu Arjun's magnum opus remains a significant presence in cinemas. However, Friday marked a key milestone—the film dipped below Rs 5 crore for the first time, signaling a potential downward trend.

The film bounced back slightly on Saturday, grossing Rs 5.5 crore, but the numbers suggest that its momentum may be waning, especially with the highly anticipated Sankranti and Pongal releases on the horizon, which could challenge its dominance in both Telugu and Tamil markets.

Despite this, Pushpa 2 continues to rewrite records. With Rs 1,800 crore in global collections, the film has surpassed Baahubali 2’s domestic run, becoming the fastest to enter the Rs 1,800 crore club. The only film ahead in this elite league is Aamir Khan’s Dangal. As the festive season approaches, the competition will intensify with upcoming releases such as Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Unni Mukundan’s Marco, which could affect Pushpa 2’s standing.

Particularly noteworthy is the success of Marco, whose Hindi-dubbed version has outperformed its original Malayalam release, showing a strong connection with Hindi-speaking audiences. Despite this, the lack of major Hindi releases in the immediate future gives Pushpa 2 an opportunity to retain its lead.

Domestically, Pushpa 2 has already amassed an impressive Rs 1,199 crore, inching closer to the Rs 1,200 crore milestone—a feat it is expected to achieve by the end of its fifth weekend. While collections in the Telugu market may face a decline due to the upcoming Sankranti releases, the film’s Hindi version looks set to continue performing well, potentially helping it maintain its relevance across diverse markets.

In stark contrast, Baby John, which has struggled at the box office, pales in comparison. On its 31st day, Pushpa 2 collected nearly seven times more than Baby John, which managed a meager Rs 0.80 crore. Pushpa 2’s global total has reached an astounding Rs 1,800 crore, while Baby John lingers with just Rs 37.75 crore in domestic earnings. The fallout for Baby John has been swift, with reports indicating the cancellation of 2,500 shows within a week of its release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, despite facing challenges, continues to hold its ground, securing its place in box office history as it enters a new phase in its record-breaking run.