Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is already setting new records and making headlines even before its release. With superstar Allu Arjun in the lead, the film is creating a massive buzz across India and internationally. Let’s dive into everything we know about the film’s box office predictions, budget, and pre-release business.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Pushpa 2 is off to an incredible start, selling 15,000 tickets overseas faster than any Indian film to date. The advance ticket sales have already crossed $534,000 (around ₹4.5 crore) in the U.S. alone, and the release date is still a few weeks away. The film is expected to release in more locations, which will likely push these numbers even higher. This early response highlights the huge interest and excitement for the film among fans worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Prediction

Given the response to ticket sales and the success of Pushpa: The Rise, analysts predict that Pushpa 2 could make an impressive opening, with expectations to cross ₹50-60 crore on the first day in India alone. Within the first weekend, the film might reach ₹150 crore worldwide, driven by strong fan support and packed theaters. To break even, the film needs to reach a worldwide gross of ₹1,200 crore, and many expect it to exceed this figure.

Pushpa 2 Budget

Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of ₹400-500 crore. This major investment reflects the high expectations for the film and the extensive production efforts that went into making it.

Pushpa 2 Pre-Release Collection

Before its release, Pushpa 2 has already earned over ₹1,000 crore through pre-release deals. Here’s how it breaks down:

Theatrical Rights : Approximately ₹600 crore, including global rights.

OTT Rights : Around ₹275 crore, thanks to popular streaming platforms.

Satellite Rights : ₹85 crore for TV broadcasting rights.

Music Rights: ₹65 crore, due to a strong soundtrack lineup.

With these pre-release deals, Pushpa 2 has already set a high bar in the industry and will likely secure its place as a major box office hit.

Pushpa 2 Release Date

The film is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2024, and fans are eager to see what’s next in the story of Pushpa Raj. The release date is well-timed for the holiday season, which could lead to an even stronger box office performance.

Competitive Release and High-Stakes Clash

Pushpa 2 is set to clash with Chaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, on December 6, 2024. While competition may slightly affect viewership, the established fanbase and pre-release traction of Pushpa 2 are expected to give it an edge at the box office.

Conclusion

With high expectations, record-breaking pre-release sales, and a massive budget, Pushpa 2 is all set to make history at the box office. Fans of Allu Arjun and the first installment are excited for this grand release, and the film has already proven to be a game-changer for Indian cinema even before it hits theaters.

FAQs