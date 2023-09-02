R Madhavan Appointed President of Film and Television Institute of India

Meanwhile I&B Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the actor saying, "Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you."

The actor also responded to the honor of being nominated as the president and thanked the minister. He said, "Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations."