R Madhavan Appointed President of Film and Television Institute of India

The '3 Idiots' actor Ranganathan Madhavan has been appointed as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairperson of the governing council by the Ministry of Information of Broadcasting (MIB) on Friday.
The actor succeeded the former president Shekhar Kapur whose tenure ended on 3rd March, 2023.
The FTII registrar, Sayyid Rabeehashmi said, "Mr R Madhvan has been appointed the President of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council. The decision has been formally conveyed to us by the Ministry."
Madhavan is well-known for his roles in blockbuster films like '3 Idiots,' 'Tanu Weds Manu,' and 'Rang De Basanti.' He also made his directoral debut with "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect," which also received the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Awards presented last week. Along with Rahul Pandey and Anant Mahadevan, Madhavan co-wrote and co-starred in the movie.
Meanwhile I&B Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the actor saying, "Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you."
The actor also responded to the honor of being nominated as the president and thanked the minister. He said, "Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations."