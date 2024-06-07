Rahul Hazarika & Bollywood Playback Singer Vipin Aneja Unveil Fusion Masterpiece

Their latest release is a mesmerizing track that marries the classical essence of Raag Bhairav with the edgy beats of metal dubstep, enhanced by a touch of Middle Eastern music. Beautifully penned by Kashmir’s pride, Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone, the song takes listeners on a musical journey that seamlessly blends traditional Indian elements with contemporary sounds, creating an electrifying experience that is both culturally rich and cutting-edge.