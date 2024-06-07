Versatile Actor 'Alan Scarfe' Known for Sci-Fi Roles, Dies at 77

Veteran actor Alan Scarfe, known for his roles in "Double Impact" and "Lethal Weapon III," has passed away at the age of 77 due to colon cancer. Scarfe, who portrayed characters in popular sci-fi series like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Voyager," died on April 28 at his home in Longueuil, Quebec.
Originally from England and raised in Vancouver, Scarfe gained recognition for his performances as Romulans in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and also appeared in "Star Trek: Voyager." He notably battled Jean-Claude Van Damme in "Double Impact" and played a pivotal role in "Lethal Weapon III."
Scarfe's television credits include the role of National Security Agency member Talmadge in "Seven Days," where he appeared in all 66 episodes. His big-screen projects ranged from "The Bay Boy" to "The Hamster Cage." He is survived by his son, actor Jonathan Scarfe, known for his roles in "ER," "Raising the Bar," "Hell on Wheels," and "Van Helsing."