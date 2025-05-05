Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Records 3rd Highest Opening Weekend of 2025

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 is proving to be a major success at the Indian box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime thriller has crossed the ₹70 crore mark within just four days of its release, solidifying its position as one of 2025’s biggest openers.

Advertisment

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 benefited immensely from its strategic launch on International Labour Day, which also coincided with Maharashtra Day. This gave the film an extended four-day weekend at the box office, leading to a strong surge in earnings. According to early estimates, the film collected between ₹21 to ₹22.50 crores on Day 4 (Sunday), surpassing its opening day earnings of ₹19.71 crores.

With this impressive Sunday boost—reportedly a 13–21% growth over Saturday's ₹18.55 crores—the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands between ₹72.31 crores to ₹73.81 crores. This puts Raid 2 ahead of several major Bollywood releases this year.

3rd Highest Opening Weekend of 2025

The film now holds the title of the third-highest opening weekend for a Bollywood movie in 2025, beating Akshay Kumar's Sky Force by a narrow margin. Here's a look at the top 10 Bollywood opening weekends of the year so far:

Rank Film Opening Weekend Collection 1 Chhaava ₹121.43 crores 2 Sikandar ₹86.44 crores 3 Raid 2 ₹72.31–73.81 crores (est.) 4 Sky Force ₹73.20 crores 5 Jaat ₹40.62 crores (4 days) 6 Kesari Chapter 2 ₹29.62 crores 7 Deva ₹19.43 crores 8 The Diplomat ₹13.45 crores 9 Emergency ₹12.26 crores 10 Fateh ₹10.71 crores

Raid 2 – 4 Days India Net Box Office Collection

Day India Net Collection Change (+/-) Day 1 (Thursday) ₹ 19.25 Cr – Day 2 (Friday) ₹ 12.00 Cr -37.66% Day 3 (Saturday) ₹ 18.00 Cr +50.00% Day 4 (Sunday) ₹ 22.00 Cr +22.22% Total ₹ 71.25 Cr

Raid 2 – 4 Days Worldwide Box Office Report

Metric Amount India Net Collection ₹ 71.25 Cr India Gross Collection ₹ 84.75 Cr Overseas Collection ₹ 10.25 Cr Total Worldwide Collection ₹ 95.00 Cr

It’s worth noting that like Raid 2, Sunny Deol’s Jaat also had a four-day extended opening weekend. However, Ajay Devgn’s film still outpaced Jaat by 82%, further emphasizing its strong market pull.

Audiences have responded positively to Raid 2, especially appreciating the face-off between Devgn’s character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, and Riteish Deshmukh’s antagonist, Dada Manohar Bhai. With a mix of political drama and high-stakes investigation, the film has struck a chord with viewers seeking a gritty, real-world thriller.

If the current momentum continues, Raid 2 could soon break into Ajay Devgn’s list of top 10 highest-grossing films.

Raid 2 has not only lived up to its pre-release buzz but also proved its mettle at the box office by outperforming nearly every Bollywood release of 2025, except Chhaava and Sikandar. With a successful first weekend behind it and positive word-of-mouth working in its favour, all eyes are now on the film’s weekday performance.

Also Read:

Raid 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh's Crime Thriller Online