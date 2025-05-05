Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Records 3rd Highest Opening Weekend of 2025

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 is proving to be a major success at the Indian box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime thriller has crossed the ₹70 crore mark within just four days of its release, solidifying its position as one of 2025’s biggest openers.
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4
Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 benefited immensely from its strategic launch on International Labour Day, which also coincided with Maharashtra Day. This gave the film an extended four-day weekend at the box office, leading to a strong surge in earnings. According to early estimates, the film collected between ₹21 to ₹22.50 crores on Day 4 (Sunday), surpassing its opening day earnings of ₹19.71 crores.
With this impressive Sunday boost—reportedly a 13–21% growth over Saturday's ₹18.55 crores—the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands between ₹72.31 crores to ₹73.81 crores. This puts Raid 2 ahead of several major Bollywood releases this year.
3rd Highest Opening Weekend of 2025
The film now holds the title of the third-highest opening weekend for a Bollywood movie in 2025, beating Akshay Kumar's Sky Force by a narrow margin. Here's a look at the top 10 Bollywood opening weekends of the year so far:
|Rank
|Film
|Opening Weekend Collection
|1
|Chhaava
|₹121.43 crores
|2
|Sikandar
|₹86.44 crores
|3
|Raid 2
|₹72.31–73.81 crores (est.)
|4
|Sky Force
|₹73.20 crores
|5
|Jaat
|₹40.62 crores (4 days)
|6
|Kesari Chapter 2
|₹29.62 crores
|7
|Deva
|₹19.43 crores
|8
|The Diplomat
|₹13.45 crores
|9
|Emergency
|₹12.26 crores
|10
|Fateh
|₹10.71 crores
Raid 2 – 4 Days India Net Box Office Collection
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Change (+/-)
|Day 1 (Thursday)
|₹ 19.25 Cr
|–
|Day 2 (Friday)
|₹ 12.00 Cr
|-37.66%
|Day 3 (Saturday)
|₹ 18.00 Cr
|+50.00%
|Day 4 (Sunday)
|₹ 22.00 Cr
|+22.22%
|Total
|₹ 71.25 Cr
Raid 2 – 4 Days Worldwide Box Office Report
|Metric
|Amount
|India Net Collection
|₹ 71.25 Cr
|India Gross Collection
|₹ 84.75 Cr
|Overseas Collection
|₹ 10.25 Cr
|Total Worldwide Collection
|₹ 95.00 Cr
It’s worth noting that like Raid 2, Sunny Deol’s Jaat also had a four-day extended opening weekend. However, Ajay Devgn’s film still outpaced Jaat by 82%, further emphasizing its strong market pull.
Audiences have responded positively to Raid 2, especially appreciating the face-off between Devgn’s character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, and Riteish Deshmukh’s antagonist, Dada Manohar Bhai. With a mix of political drama and high-stakes investigation, the film has struck a chord with viewers seeking a gritty, real-world thriller.
If the current momentum continues, Raid 2 could soon break into Ajay Devgn’s list of top 10 highest-grossing films.
Raid 2 has not only lived up to its pre-release buzz but also proved its mettle at the box office by outperforming nearly every Bollywood release of 2025, except Chhaava and Sikandar. With a successful first weekend behind it and positive word-of-mouth working in its favour, all eyes are now on the film’s weekday performance.
