Surjya's Retro OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Tamil Romantic Action Drama

Suriya's much-hyped film Retro made its theatrical debut on May 1, 2025, and has already set the box office buzzing with impressive numbers. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, Retro blends romance, action, and stylized storytelling—a genre fusion that has caught the attention of audiences across South India.

As fans continue to pour into theatres, the buzz is also shifting toward its OTT release. Netflix has officially acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights and will be the exclusive platform for Retro's online premiere.

Surjya's Retro OTT Release Details:

Release Date: May 1, 2025 (Theatrical)

Expected OTT Release: First week of June 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

Production: 2D Entertainment (Suriya and Jyotika)

When Will Retro Stream Online?

Although an official streaming date hasn't been announced yet, Retro is expected to land on Netflix in the first week of June 2025. Given standard theatrical-to-OTT windows in the Indian film industry, this aligns with a typical four-week gap following the film’s big-screen release.

Netflix has already teased fans with a dramatic promotional line:

“A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro!”

This sets the tone for what promises to be an emotional and intense cinematic ride.

Streaming Details and Language Versions

When it arrives on Netflix, Retro will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wide regional reach and accessibility across South India. This multilingual rollout reflects Suriya's pan-South Indian appeal and Netflix’s ongoing efforts to localize content for broader audiences.

Cast and Crew

Suriya headlines the film, making his first on-screen pairing with actress Pooja Hegde.

Supporting roles are played by Jayaram and Joju George, who add depth to the ensemble.

Music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, whose score is being praised for complementing the film’s emotional weight and visual tone.

The cinematography is helmed by Shreyaas Krishna, while Shafique Mohamed Ali takes charge of editing.

The film is jointly produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their home banner, 2D Entertainment.

Box Office Response

Retro opened to a thunderous reception, especially in Tamil Nadu. Within 24 hours of booking, the film grossed ₹5 crore, selling over 82,000 tickets, surpassing records previously held by big stars like Ajith Kumar. The booking began on April 27 and was so intense that it temporarily crashed ticketing servers.

This strong response underscores Suriya’s box office pull and the excitement surrounding his return after Kanguva's lukewarm performance.

With its unique blend of nostalgic storytelling and modern visuals, Retro is shaping up to be one of the standout Tamil films of 2025. For fans who missed the theatrical release or want to relive the experience, the Netflix premiere in June will be a much-awaited event. Until then, Suriya fans have every reason to celebrate this cinematic comeback.

