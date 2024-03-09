Rajinikanth Heads To Hyderabad For 'Vettaiyan' Shooting

Superstar Rajinikanth is ready to release his next movie titled 'Vettaiyan'. He traveled to Hyderabad on Saturday to begin filming for the project.
Rajinikanth was caught walking towards the airport entrance in the videos recorded by paparazzi.
During a conversation with the media, he discussed the progress of 'Vettaiyan' and mentioned that 75 per cent of the filming has been completed. He also stated that the next movie has not yet been confirmed.
The movie 'Vettaiyan' is helmed by TJ Gnanavel and boasts an impressive cast, including the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in the latter half of 2024.
Rajinikanth and renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala have collaborated. Recently, the official social media account of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a photograph featuring Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala.
"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X.
Rajinikanth's most recent appearance was in the movie 'Lal Salaam', directed by his daughter Aishwarya. This Tamil-language sports drama touches upon the subjects of caste discrimination and religious bias and received a combination of positive and negative feedback. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the main characters in Lal Salaam, with Rajinikanth making a special appearance as Moideen Bhai.