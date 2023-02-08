Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Durrani Arrested

Reality Queen Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani has been arrested by Mumbai Police after the former filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds.

The Oshiwara Police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani. Later in the evening, the police also added sections 498 (A) and 377 of IPC in the FIR. Adil will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Rakhi accused Adil of assaulting her and taking away her money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge.

While talking to media outside Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, Rakhi claimed, "He (Adil) came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media."

Rakhi, last month, revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022.

Rakhi also accused Adil of having an extra-marital affair.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh also backed the actress and said Adil physically and verbally abused her.

"Never thought that he will stoop down to such level. We even forgave two or three times. The next day after the demise of our mother, when we went to Rakhi's house to feed her, that time we noticed Rakhi's face is swollen. She was crying, when our relatives asked her then she revealed that Adil has beaten her on the same day our mother passed away," Rakhi's brother said.

The details regarding Rakhi and Adil's dispute come days after the demise of Rakhi's mother.

