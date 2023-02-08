Assam: Youth Tortured in Hailakandi, 4 Along With Prime Accused Arrested

The Assam Police has arrested the prime accused along with three others involved in the physical assault case of a youth in Hailakandi district.

The torture of the youth in Hailakandi was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

The prime accused has been identified as Nizamuddin Borbhuyan.

In a video of the incident which had gone viral on social media shows that a youth was tied to a tree and brutally tortured by a person. The victim’s head was tonsured and another person urinated on him.

According to the reports, the victim was allegedly involved in a theft where he illegally entered a house in the Krishnapur area in Hailakandi.

In reference to the viral video, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh directed the Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi to take lawful action immediately.

The Assam DGP also instructed Hailakandi police to take immediate action to apprehend all the accused and ensure lawful follow-up.