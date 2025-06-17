Rana Naidu Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Rana Go to Jail? What Happens to Tej Anna?

Season 2 of Rana Naidu takes viewers on a thrilling ride filled with emotional chaos, explosive confrontations, and dangerous secrets. Starring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Arjun Rampal, the show continues the story of the morally grey “fixer” Rana Naidu and his tumultuous family. As the drama escalates with betrayals, shootouts, and revenge, fans are left questioning the fate of several characters, especially Rana himself.

Advertisment

Family Under Threat: The Rise of Rauf

The season kicks off with Rana trying to keep his daughter Nitya safe, especially after Rauf (Arjun Rampal), a dangerous new antagonist, enters the scene. Nitya witnesses a traumatic event when Rauf shoots Rehaan in the head, not realizing at first that she saw everything. But when Rauf learns the truth, Nitya becomes his next target.

Meanwhile, Jaffa, Rana’s brother, falls in love with a woman named Tasneem, and the family comes together to celebrate their wedding. However, what should have been a joyful occasion turns deadly when Rauf and his goons ambush the ceremony.

The Shocking Death of Tej Anna

During the attack at Jaffa’s wedding, Rauf fires multiple shots. In the chaos, both Tej (Rana’s elder brother) and Tasneem are shot. While Tasneem survives, Tej is declared dead after doctors fail to revive him. His death shatters the Naidu family and propels Rana into a vengeful spiral.

Rana’s Revenge and Rauf’s End

Haunted by Tej’s death and his daughter’s trauma, Rana vows to eliminate Rauf. Joined by his ally Srini and with surprise help from his estranged father Naga, Rana finally confronts and kills Rauf. But before dying, Rauf reveals a shocking truth—he learned about Nitya’s location from “your father,” not Naga, but OB Mahajan, the influential and manipulative politician.

OB Mahajan's Shocking End

Realizing OB's betrayal, Rana manipulates Alia (OB’s daughter) to help him dismantle her father’s empire. Alia, who is going through a divorce and dealing with her husband’s blackmail, ends up framing OB for murder. In a dramatic confrontation, Rana hands OB a gun and gives him the option to end his own life. OB Mahajan chooses suicide, bringing his arc to a violent close.

Is Rana Arrested?

Yes, in the final moments of Season 2, police arrive during Tej’s funeral and arrest Rana for the third-degree murder of Rauf. Despite the arrest, Rana remains calm and tells his family everything will be alright. Naga, visibly shaken by the arrest, vows to do everything in his power to get Rana released—setting up a strong premise for Season 3.

Character Arcs and Subplots

Jaffa & Tasneem : Jaffa finally finds love, but their wedding is marked by tragedy. Thankfully, Tasneem survives the attack.

Viraj Oberoi (Rajat Kapoor) : Upset over business betrayals, Viraj kills his daughter’s husband and tries to frame Rana.

Alia Oberoi (Kriti Kharbanda): She supports Rana’s plan and takes control of her family’s empire after her father’s death.

Final Verdict: Is Season 2 Worth Watching?

Rana Naidu Season 2 tones down the explicit content of its first season while still delivering intense drama and action. The complex family dynamics, morally conflicted characters, and high-stakes confrontations make it a gripping watch. While it may feel slightly less impactful than the debut season, the plot twists and emotional core ensure that fans will stay invested, especially with a potential third season on the horizon.

Where to Watch

Rana Naidu Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Main Cast:

Rana Daggubati as Rana Naidu

Venkatesh Daggubati as Naga Naidu

Arjun Rampal as Rauf

Kriti Kharbanda, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Dino Morea, and Rajat Kapoor

Season 2 of Rana Naidu ends on a tense note with major character deaths, a shocking betrayal, and Rana’s arrest. The emotional weight of Tej’s death and the reveal about OB Mahajan mark significant turning points in the series. With Naga now determined to free his son, the stage is set for an intense Season 3.

Also Read:

The Traitors: Episode Release Schedule, Contestants, and What’s Next in Karan Johar’s Game of Deception