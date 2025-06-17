The Traitors: Episode Release Schedule, Contestants, and What’s Next in Karan Johar’s Game of Deception

Karan Johar has returned to the small screen—but not in the way audiences might expect. Trading his usual chat-show glamour for a mind-bending game of trust, betrayal, and strategy, Johar is hosting The Traitors, a gripping new reality show now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Inspired by the Dutch format De Verraders and its popular American counterpart, The Traitors India combines high drama, psychological gameplay, and an ensemble cast of celebrities, making it one of 2025’s most talked-about reality TV debuts.

Where and When to Watch The Traitors

The show premiered on June 12, 2025, with the first three episodes released together on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes are released every Thursday at 8:00 PM, following a consistent weekly schedule. Each Thursday sees the release of three episodes, leading up to a grand finale in the first week of July.

Complete Episode Release Schedule:

Episodes 1–3 : June 12, 2025

Episodes 4–6 : June 19, 2025

Episodes 7–9 : June 26, 2025

Episode 10 (Finale): July 3, 2025

The Format: Trust is the Real Enemy

Filmed at the regal Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, The Traitors places 20 celebrity contestants in a game where loyalty and deceit coexist in a deadly balance. Contestants are secretly divided into two factions:

The Faithful (Innocents)

The Traitors (Mafias)

Each day, participants work together to complete challenges and add to a collective prize pool of ₹1 crore. But by night, the Traitors secretly conspire to "murder" one Faithful contestant, aiming to eliminate them without being caught.

Every episode ends with a high-stakes roundtable, where players must vote to banish someone they suspect to be a traitor. If they vote out a Faithful, it brings the Traitors closer to victory.

Star-Studded Cast of The Traitors

The show features a dynamic mix of TV actors, influencers, musicians, and public figures. The remaining contestants include:

Anshula Kapoor

Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid)

Ashish Vidyarthi

Elnaaz Norouzi

Harsh Gujral

Jannat Zubair

Janvi Gaur

Jasmine Bhasin

Maheep Kapoor

Mukesh Chhabra

Nikita Luther

Purav Jha

Raftaar

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sufi Motiwala

Uorfi Javed

Eliminated So Far:

Raj Kundra (Traitor)

Karan Kundrra (Innocent)

Sahil Salathia (Innocent)

Lakshmi Manchu (Innocent)

What Happened So Far

The first three episodes set the tone with high emotions and shocking eliminations. Karan Johar selected Raj Kundra, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Purav Jha as the initial Traitors. Each night, they could choose to either eliminate a Faithful or recruit a new Traitor.

Raj Kundra was exposed early on and eliminated during a group vote, while Karan Kundrra, an innocent contestant, was wrongly accused and voted out. These early twists have laid the groundwork for shifting alliances and growing suspicion among players.

Adding to the drama, an ongoing conflict between Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed has created visible tension within the group. Meanwhile, the Traitors themselves—Purav and Elnaaz—are beginning to clash over strategy, hinting at future fractures within their secret alliance.

What to Expect in Episodes 4–6

As per the official preview, the upcoming episodes promise more fiery arguments, heightened suspicion, and strategic chaos. In episode 4, the cracks between Elnaaz and Purav widen, even as they attempt to manipulate the group from within. At the same time, the Faithful are getting smarter, leading to harder decisions and bolder moves.

Karan Johar teases in a promo, “Traitors, you deserve my applause,” hinting at an intense twist coming up.

A Global Phenomenon Now in India

Originally developed in the Netherlands as De Verraders, The Traitors has already seen successful adaptations in the UK and the US. The British version won a BAFTA for Best Reality Program, setting high expectations for international versions. With the Indian adaptation’s solid start, unpredictable gameplay, and glitzy setting, it’s safe to say the show is living up to the hype.

With its unique blend of mystery, reality TV drama, and psychological warfare, The Traitors is a standout offering on Prime Video. Backed by a star-studded cast and hosted with flair by Karan Johar, the show keeps viewers guessing and gasping with every elimination and revelation. As the battle for ₹1 crore heats up, one question remains: who will survive the betrayal?

