Oscars Ban Will Smith for a Decade Over Slapping Chris Rock on Stage

The Motion Picture Academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years following his slap on Chris Rock on stage.

Smith is also not permitted to attend any other events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the next decade.

The decision of the Board set out in a letter from the Academy chiefs did not revoke the best actor award Smith won last month for King Richard nor did it mention any ban on future Oscar nominations.

Board President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in a letter, “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Academy governors convened on Friday morning to discuss actions against Smith, with board members Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg among those invited to rule on the actor's fate.

Also Read: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Face No-Trust Vote Today

The meeting of top brass from Hollywood's leading industry body was originally set to discuss suspending or expelling Smith, but he preemptively resigned from the group.

Actors do not need to be members of the Academy to receive nominations, although each year's Oscar nominees -- and winners -- are voted for by members of the group.

Smith's actions during a live global broadcast stunned audiences and cast a shadow over both the night's big winners and the Tinseltown showcase event itself.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," said the Academy letter.

It added: "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Also Read: Assam and other NE states make Hindi compulsory