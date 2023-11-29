Randeep Hooda To Wed Manipur's Lin Laishram In Imphal

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is gearing up for a unique and culturally rich wedding experience as he prepares to tie the knot with Lin Laishram in Imphal, Manipur. The actor shared his excitement about immersing himself in Manipuri traditions, expressing his anticipation for the ceremony and the cultural exchange that awaits.
In a heartwarming revelation, Randeep revealed, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition." Acknowledging the nuances of Manipuri customs, he humorously mentioned the possibility of a long sit for the groom in Meitei love marriages. Yet, his eagerness to embrace Lin's culture is evident: "I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."
As the couple, accompanied by their families, visited a Relief Camp and a Tourist Resort, Randeep shared insights into their journey. "It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."
Lin Laishram added a touch of nostalgia, recounting their initial meeting at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley. "We were friends, and it's turning into a beautiful journey," she shared, painting a picture of a connection that has blossomed over time.
The couple's decision to marry in Imphal on November 29 was unveiled through a poetic Instagram post. Drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, Randeep likened their union to Arjuna marrying Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada.
The announcement exuded joy, seeking blessings for their cross-cultural marriage and promising a reception in Mumbai to follow.
Despite keeping their relationship private initially, Randeep and Lin's social media posts hinted at a deeper connection. Their Diwali greetings and Lin's affectionate birthday wish for Randeep added fuel to dating rumors. Randeep, too, shared family moments on Instagram, embracing the festive spirit and captioning them with messages of love and light.
Lin Laishram, known for her Bollywood debut in 'Om Shanti Om,' has carved her niche in the industry with diverse roles.
Randeep Hooda, acclaimed for films like 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' and 'Sarabjit,' is currently set to portray freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' alongside Ankita Lokhande.
Hooda was recently seen in a suspense cop-drama - 'Sergeant'.