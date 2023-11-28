Assam's Majuli Reverberates With Devotion as Raas Mahotsav Commences

The annual Raas Mahotsav is underway, and Majuli in Assam stands as an unparalleled destination for immersing oneself in the devotion to Lord Krishna.
The commencement of the annual Raas Mahotsav or Raas Leela in Majuli, recognized as the world's largest inhabited river island, marks a significant cultural celebration.
Majuli serves as the epicenter of Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism, with its expansive river island situated majestically over the Brahmaputra River. Adorned with numerous Vaishnavite monasteries known as Satras, Majuli hosts the Raas festival in a splendid manner, ensuring the preservation of its authentic essence.
Local enthusiasts engage in Bhaona, a traditional form of drama where skilled artists portray a myriad of mythological characters. Originating in the fifteenth or sixteenth century, Bhaona holds historical significance, attributed to Srimanta Sankardeva—a pivotal figure in Assam's cultural and religious narrative.
Monday night witnessed thousands of spectators enraptured by the Raas performances at various monasteries, including Auniati, Dakhinpat, Uttar Kamalabari, Natun Kamalabari, and Garmur satras, renowned for their grandeur.
For centuries, Majuli's tradition has involved paying homage to Lord Krishna through the enactment of his Raas Leela. In upper Assam districts, the celebration of Raas sees individuals donning attire resembling various Indian mythological characters, complemented by locally crafted masks that play a pivotal role in these dance dramas, representing diverse mythological creatures. Additionally, statues of mythological figures are erected for public admiration.
This year marks a notable initiative by the Assam government, under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, offering financial assistance to Raas committees. A substantial amount of Rs 25,000 is allocated to each of the approximately 3,000 organizers across the state. Furthermore, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government extends financial support of Rs 150,000 and Rs 10,000 to organizers of Rongali Bihu and Durga Puja, respectively.
Expressing the government's commitment to cultural preservation, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated in ‘X’, "Our commitment to preserving and promoting our culture is of utmost importance. Starting this year, we will be providing a financial grant of Rs 25,000 for celebrating the Rass Festival in 3,000 locations. This initiative aims to support and encourage the celebration of this traditional festival across our region.”
Later today, CM Sarma is slated to visit Majuli, actively participating in the ongoing Raas Mahotsav, reinforcing the government's dedication to cultural festivities.