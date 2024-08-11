Rapper Travis Scott Released After Hotel Scuffle with Bodyguard in Paris

Rapper Travis Scott has been released from custody in Paris following his arrest for an alleged altercation with a security guard at a local hotel. The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed that no charges would be filed, citing the offense as insufficiently characterized, according to Variety.
As per reports, the incident occurred early Friday morning when Scott and one of his bodyguards were involved in a scuffle near the hotel. The confrontation reportedly escalated, leading the security guard to intervene. Police were called to the scene at around 5 am to break up the altercation.
A representative for Scott issued a statement to Variety, noting, "We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate."
Sources close to Scott revealed that the dispute arose after the rapper had been "chased and harassed by paparazzi" without adequate support. The source emphasized that no injuries were reported in the incident.
This is not Scott's first run-in with the law. He was previously arrested in June for disorderly intoxication and trespassing following an altercation on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida. He was released on bond after paying fines for the charges.
Currently in Europe, Scott recently concluded the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour, which has taken him to various arenas across North America and Europe, including a notable performance at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity stadium in London. The rapper was also spotted at the Paris Olympics 2024.