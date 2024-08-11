Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally: Full List of Indian Winners Across All Sports

India's contingent of 117 athletes embarked on a journey for medals and glory at the Paris 2024 Olympics, held from July 26 to August 11. The nation ended its campaign with a total of six medals, comprising one silver and five bronze, leaving behind a mix of triumphs and near misses.
Manu Bhaker's Historic Feats
Manu Bhaker etched her name in history by winning India’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. She went on to create another milestone, becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics by clinching a mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. This achievement also marked her as the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal.
Shooting Shines for India
Adding to the medal tally, Swapnil Kusale secured a bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, making shooting India’s most successful sport at Paris 2024. The three medals in shooting represented the country's largest haul in a single sport at the Olympics.
Hockey and Javelin: Consistency and New Heights
The Indian men’s hockey team matched their success from Tokyo 2020 by winning another bronze, solidifying their legacy as a dominant force in the sport. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra continued to shine, winning a silver in the javelin throw. This made him India’s most successful individual Olympian, adding to his gold from Tokyo 2020.
Youngest Olympic Medallist and Near Misses
Aman Sehrawat became India’s youngest Olympic medallist, earning a bronze in wrestling. However, the campaign was not without its heartbreaks. India narrowly missed out on six potential medals, with athletes finishing fourth in their respective events, including Lakshya Sen, Mirabai Chanu, and Manu Bhaker, who was close to securing a third medal. Additionally, Vinesh Phogat's disqualification ahead of a historic final added to the nation's woes.
Broader Indian Participation
Indian athletes competed in 69 medal events across 16 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis. The contingent included returning Olympic medallists like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, and key members of the Harmanpreet Singh-led hockey team.
India’s Olympic Journey
India’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics brought the nation’s overall Olympic medal count to 41. It all began with Norman Pritchard’s dual silver at Paris 1900, followed by KD Jadhav’s wrestling bronze at Helsinki 1952 as the first individual medal for independent India. Over the years, milestones like Karnam Malleswari’s historic bronze at Sydney 2000, Abhinav Bindra’s gold at Beijing 2008, and Neeraj Chopra’s javelin triumph at Tokyo 2020 have marked India’s Olympic journey.
Paris 2024 Medals Tally
India ended the Paris 2024 Olympics ranked 71th in the medals table, with a tally of one silver and five bronze.
India’s overall medal tally at Paris 2024 by sport:
As the nation celebrates its medallists, the Paris 2024 Olympics will be remembered as a blend of record-setting achievements and opportunities missed, laying the foundation for future aspirations.