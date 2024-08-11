Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally: Full List of Indian Winners Across All Sports

Manu Bhaker's Historic Feats

Manu Bhaker etched her name in history by winning India’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. She went on to create another milestone, becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics by clinching a mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. This achievement also marked her as the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal.