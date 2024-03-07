Recently Married Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani Visit Kamakhya Temple

Newly married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings.
On Friday, the newlywed Rakul shared a sneak peek of her spiritual journey with her husband Jackky on her Instagram stories, delighting her fans.
Rakul and Jackky could be seen donning traditional attires. She captioned the photo, "Kamakhya devi temple. Blessed." In another picture which she shared, the couple were joined by Rakul's family.
The Kamakhya Temple, situated in Guwahati, Assam, is a renowned Hindu holy site dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. Recently, the couple took a trip to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab along with their family.
The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21.
They had two wedding ceremonies, following both Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both of them chose to wear wedding attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani on their special day. Rakul wore a lehenga in a pink-peach color adorned with large diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory sherwani with chikankari embroidery, showcasing the detailed 'chinar' motif.
The couple's wedding in Goa was graced by their family members and close friends. Prominent figures from Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, attended the event to offer their blessings as the couple began their new chapter together.
Rakul and Jackky publicly announced their romantic involvement on Instagram in October 2021.
Rakul will be appearing in the movie 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan in her upcoming work. The film also features Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles.
The initial installment was launched in 1996, featuring Kamal Haasan as an elderly patriot who chooses to fight against corruption.
Conversely, Jackky is eagerly anticipating the launch of his upcoming project, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie features Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the main roles and is scheduled to release in theaters on Eid 2024.