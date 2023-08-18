Regulating OTT Communication Apps: TRAI Extends Last Date for Comments

On the request of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper on 'Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services', the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to extend the last date for the submission of written comments up to September 1 and counter comments up to September 15, 2023 respectively.