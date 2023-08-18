Regulating OTT Communication Apps: TRAI Extends Last Date for Comments

On the request of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper on 'Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services', the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to extend the last date for the submission of written comments up to September 1 and counter comments up to September 15, 2023 respectively.
The comments/counter comments may be sent to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, preferably in electronic form at advmn@trai.gov.in.
For any clarification/ information, Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI can be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.
Earlier, TRAI had released a Consultation Paper on 'Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services' on July 7, 2023.
The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper invited from stakeholders was fixed as August 4, 2023 and for counter comments by August 18, 2023.
On the request of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments was again extended up to August 18, 2023 and September 1, 2023 respectively.